Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Colorado Bend State Park

Bend, Texas (KBTX) - If you were to open up a map and go to the center of the Lone Star State, you’d find Colorado Bend State Park.

“We’re about 45 minutes west of Lampasas, it’s about two to two and a half hours drive from Austin,” said Park Superintendent Aaron Davidson.

Deep in the heart of Texas is more than 5,000 acres of wilderness in the Hill Country that can keep you entertained for a week or just a weekend. Colorado Bend is the outdoor enthusiast’s paradise.

“You can make your stay as long as you want to, with all of our miles of trails and different camping opportunities. You can come down here to the campground area by the river, we have a bunch of backcountry campsites,” said Davidson.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF PARK ACTIVITIES

During our visit to the park, we came across The Trail Life troop based out of College Station and they explained why they chose this park for its annual week-long camping excursion.

“This is just someplace we wanted to come. It’s a little bit far from home so it’s not an easy weekend for us. So to come out and spend longer than a few days is much better. We’ve heard other people say this is a great park for hiking, so we’re going to do that and do some canoeing,” said Troop Master Ted Hamilton.

Opened to the public in 1987, the park offers more than 35 miles of trails for bikers and hikers, fishing, wildlife, and plenty of places to cool off when those dog days of summer begin to set in. The crystal-clear streams are a treat but the true attractions include the 400 or so caves. Some of them that can be explored with guided tours.

“Guests can come and actually crawl through a cave with one of our guides and check out one of the down-under parts of Colorado Bend State Park,” said Davidson.

There’s also the one thing the park is best known for: Gorman Falls and its 70 foot, majestic waterfall.

“It’s a mile and a half hike in -- and a mile and a half hike back out. It’s a real rugged primitive single-track trail with a gorgeous lush area. Lots of ferns. Just something you probably won’t ever see in this part of Texas except for right here.

The park is on the former sites of the Gorman and Lemons ranches above Lake Buchanan. To learn more about fees and facilities click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.