“She was really looking forward to the future”, family remembers Bryan mother killed in ATV accident

The family says Stephanie Grieves 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after the ATV flipped, landing on top of her.
Stephanie Grieves with her four children.
Stephanie Grieves with her four children.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is working to pick up the pieces after their loved one was killed in an ATV accident on June 19.

“She was a loving mother, she was with her life partner Ernast and her family. She was very passionate about her family, she was passionate about life in general,” said Marsha Matcek, Grieves’ aunt. “She’s come through a lot of struggles and came out strong. She was really looking forward to the future and watching her kids grow up.”

The family says Stephanie Grieves, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after the ATV flipped, landing on top of her.

The mother of four was a U.S Navy Veteran and a nurse for Bryan ISD. The family says grieves was taking courses at Blinn to receive her RN degree next year.

A family friend has created a GoFundMe account to help with these unexpected expenses and to help support her children during this time. To learn more click here.

As standard procedure, Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident that happened on private property off County Road 104.

