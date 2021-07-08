Summer Hunger Food Drive
Slocum steps away from CFP selection committee due to health reasons

R.C. Slocum is the winningest football coach in Texas A&M history.
R.C. Slocum is the winningest football coach in Texas A&M history.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his position on the College Football Playoff committee due to health reasons, according to a release from the CFP.

Slocum was diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma late last month and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the committee,” Slocum said. “While I will miss the conversation and debate with my fellow committee members, I will always have fond memories of my two years with the group. I know college football is in good hands.

The winningest coach in Texas A&M football history was named to the 13-member committee in 2019 and will step down with one year left on his term. a

Former Stanford, Notre Dame, and Washington head coach Tyrone Willingham will take Slocum’s place.

“Everyone on the committee will miss R.C.,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. “He has been a delightful colleague and a dedicated member, and he knows college football inside and out. We are also grateful to Tyrone for stepping in for the 2021 season to replace R.C. His previous time on the committee will make for a seamless transition.”

