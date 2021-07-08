Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Somerville ISD principal resigns after burglary arrest

Somerville principal resigns after burglary arrest in Travis County
Somerville principal resigns after burglary arrest in Travis County(Travis County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The principal at Somerville Intermediate School has resigned after being arrested for burglary in Travis County.

Austin Police records show Leanne Baugus, 45, was booked into jail for burglary of a building June 23.

Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks confirmed to KBTX Thursday that Baugus resigned from her position after the incident.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Gov. Greg Abbott signs law prohibiting children from sleeping in CPS offices
Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause
Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Latest News

From The Ground Up - July 8, 2021
From the Ground Up: Ranchers eyeing weather, other factors in long term plan
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Abbott announces special session agenda
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
7/8
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 7/8