Somerville ISD principal resigns after burglary arrest
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The principal at Somerville Intermediate School has resigned after being arrested for burglary in Travis County.
Austin Police records show Leanne Baugus, 45, was booked into jail for burglary of a building June 23.
Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks confirmed to KBTX Thursday that Baugus resigned from her position after the incident.
