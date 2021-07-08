Somerville ISD principal resigns after burglary arrest

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The principal at Somerville Intermediate School has resigned after being arrested for burglary in Travis County.

Austin Police records show Leanne Baugus, 45, was booked into jail for burglary of a building June 23.

Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks confirmed to KBTX Thursday that Baugus resigned from her position after the incident.

