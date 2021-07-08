TAMU digital visualization class partners with Scotty’s House to boost its efforts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M students in a digital visualization class are creating videos, games, and other interactive materials to help a local nonprofit.

Their work conjures up the influences of Pixar when you see it. The students in Texas A&M’s Virtual Summer Studio class are using their developing skills to create digital masterpieces to benefit Scotty’s House, a nonprofit that helps abused children.

“These students are creating a tool for us to help the kids that we work with understand, but their parents as well, and then just the general community,” Scotty’s House Executive Director Cary Baker said. “I think the final product is going to have so many uses.”

Projects range from educational videos and games, digital coloring pages, and recruitment materials. One interactive game will familiarize kids with the courtroom experience, while an instructional video will teach kids to interact with service dogs.

Alex Parker is a class mentor and freelance animator working under her brand Ladybird Animation. She graduated from the Texas A&M program a few years ago.

“They’re meant to kind of ease the children’s experiences that come to Scotty’s House,” Parker said. “They’re all meant to help ease that transition that these kids are going through, which can be kind of turbulent, and so it’s meant to kind of walk them through that process and make them more comfortable.”

Meanwhile, the students learn a mix of technical skills in digital animation and storytelling and soft skills collaborating with a client. They get to see how their work benefits the world around them as opposed to working in a vacuum under more typical academic circumstances.

“I had to think, okay what do they need? They have a volunteers section. How are they getting these volunteers?” Junior visualization major Logan Diebold said. “So I’m just spinning my wheels on that, and thinking what would appeal to volunteers. What would get them motivated? It’s a great way to learn while actually producing something helpful, and I love that.””

To recruit those volunteers, Diebold is designing an animation video that doubles as a recruitment poster or flyer. He’s learning to use the technical computer animation skills he’s picked up to enhance his storytelling ability in his work.

“I’ve been working with different types of shots and applying depth of field with different camera positions. If I put it over the kid, it can make him seem more helpless in the time that want him to in order to build empathy,” Diebold said. “Then I lower the shot to more his level whenever the hopeful hero character comes in to bring light, where I apply literal light. All these sort of lighting and camera techniques as symbolism is really cool and fun to work with.”

Amanda Golla, who is also a junior visualization major in the class, is working on a 3D animated short film focusing on a child’s first experience at Scotty’s House. She says the goal of her project is to capture the adjustments kids need to make from seeing the world as a scary place to gradually opening up and being able to trust people.

“We’ve been trying to focus on stylization a lot, like the characters are very cute,” Golla said. “Coco Chameleon is one of our style inspirations, and like Toy Story. We’re trying to make the environment really inviting. We’re focusing on making sure the children establish a connection to the environment that makes them feel welcome there.”

Golla also says this work gives her a sense of responsibility during her creative process.

“We want to make sure not to alienate people or to handle the subject without tact,” Golla said. “But the biggest feeling I feel when working on a project is gratification, if that would be the word. I feel like I’m doing something that creates meaning, and it makes me want to go even harder in making an even better product.”

Baker says all of these projects are a great way to help the people in the community understand what Scotty’s House does, and they will have an immense impact on the work they do. The class has about five weeks left before the students’ work will be completed.

“We didn’t know what to expect. This is our first time working with the university and these students,” Baker said. “We pitched to them, and then a week later they came back, and my staff member and I were blown away with the creativity of the students. Really being able to depict what it’s like being an abused child in an environment where they’re being abused without showing the child really gave me chills, even just listening to their pitches.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.