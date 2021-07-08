Top of the Hill hosts COVID-19 vaccine event

BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - A popular restaurant in Benchley is the latest business to partner with the Brazos County Health District. The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team gave out free COVID-19 vaccines Thursday at Top of the Hill.

Brazos County Health leaders told us at their last check 100,519 people are partially vaccinated or about 45 percent of the county’s population. 86,695 are fully vaccinated which is 39 percent.

“The pandemic is still here but very thankfully we have vaccines to help mitigate it and to help get us back to normal. These vaccines have been proven very effective not only at preventing COVID but the big thing is preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” said Mary Parrish, with the Brazos County Health District.

Thursday afternoon there were the sounds and smells of a popular Texas Burger with a side order of shots.

“We had a neighbor ask if we would be interested in hosting a vaccine hub and we really were,” said Zaneta Wager, with Top of the Hill.

She is seeing staff, family and even their youngest customers get vaccinated.

“You could swing by. Grab a burger. Get a vaccine you know, do two things at one time. It would be great. We’re also giving out a $5 coupon to everybody that gets a vaccine today,” Wager said.

Melissa Williams was first in line. She said it’s giving her more peace of mind with her COPD and after previously catching the virus.

“I spent eight months in my house so that I wouldn’t get it because of the COPD and I still ended up three months ago in the hospital with it. So yeah I don’t want to get it again,” said Williams of Benchley.

“Thankfully we have not seen the Delta Variant in Brazos County but because of the recent July 4th holiday we know that a lot of people move around and unfortunately it did present the opportunity for the variant to come to Brazos County. This is why we push vaccines so hard,” said Parrish.

“We totally support the vaccine but you know it’s everybody’s choice. We just think it’s our part. We believe in it as a family which is why we opened up our doors again because we all are vaccinated,” said Wager.

The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team is continuing to partner with businesses and groups in the area. The team has administered around 450 vaccines in our area so far.

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at Top of the Hill in two weeks.

