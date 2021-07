BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan’s Hot Dogs, Wings, Etc. has been named the best hot dogs in Texas, according to MSN.com.

They have been in business for more than 30 years and are best known for their chili cheese dog.

Hot Dogs, Wings, Etc. is located on the corner of Texas Ave. and 23rd St.

