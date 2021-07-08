Wednesday’s Child: Deandre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During a day enjoying D1 Sports and its facilities, Deandre says he is a pretty typical 11-year-old.

“I like to go to recess--like any other human being,” said Deandre with the trace of a smile.

He also loves football. He is beginning to move to quarterback on his team “because I can throw really good, and it’s just the right thing for me.”

At school, science is his favorite class. At lunch, hamburgers are his favorite food.

“I will eat basically anything on my burger,” said Deandre.

But there’s something not-so-typical about this rising sixth grader. He is living in foster care, looking for his forever family.

When asked, “How should a parent make you feel?” Deandre responded, “They should make you feel loved.”

Right now, his team is there for him, but he thinks huddles could be even better with a family.

“You work together and you have your coaches to support you, like your mom and dad would do,” Deandre said.

He’s hoping soon he catches that break.

“It would make me feel good,” Deandre said.

If you are interested in adopting Deandre or any KBTX Wednesday’s Children, call Voices for Children at (979) 822-9700.

