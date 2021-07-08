Summer Hunger Food Drive
Yoe’s Booze headed to Iowa Lakes Community College to continue basketball career

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday afternoon at Yoe High School Ke’Vaughn Booze signed his national letter of intent to continue his education and basketball playing career at Iowa Lakes Community College in Easterville.

Ke’Vaughn averaged 15 points and 5 rebounds during his senior season with the Yoemen. The 6-3 guard was a driving force as Cameron won its first playoff game in ten years.

Booze was the District 19-3A Offensive Most Valuable Player this season.

Yoe's Booze headed to Iowa Lakes Community College to continue basketball career
Yoe's Booze headed to Iowa Lakes Community College to continue basketball career
