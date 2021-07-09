Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zara

Zara is our pet of the for July 5
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zara is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 5, 2021. She’s a five-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull mix.

The shelter describes her as a chill dog who loves a couch. Staff tell us that Zara was sick when she arrived but has recovered and is ready to find her forever family.

“When she first came to the shelter she had some medical issues and cold that she had to get over,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She spent some time in a foster home where she did great.”

Zara is spayed and up to date on all of her vaccines. If you’re interested in adopting Zara, you can fill out an application form here. You can also fill one out in person at the shelter.

Aggieland Humane is offering an adoption special. During the month of July, adoption fees are just $10. All adoptions include the standard adoption package. You will need to have an approved adoption application before visiting with any pets.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

