Annual Kicks for Kids BCS Shoe Drive benefiting CSISD underway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is on a mission to ensure that all kids start the school year off on the right foot with a good pair of shoes. Shoes collected will be donated to College Station Independent School District’s Chrissy’s Closet for their annual Back to School Bash. Chrissy’s Closet is a CSISD free store for students to obtain new & gently used clothes, shoes, personal hygiene items, and more.

Kicks for Kids was started in memory of former College Station ISD and A&M Consolidated graduate Jason Wright. Jason was a 2017 graduate and lost his life in 2018 in a car accident.

Jason’s s parents, Eric & Wendy Williams, founded the shoe drive to honor Jason’s life, his love of shoes or “Kicks” as he would call them, while giving back to the community.

The shoe drive takes place throughout the entire month of July, Jason’s birthday month.

The shoe drive is seeking new pairs of tennis shoes in all sizes. Shoes can be dropped off at three locations in Brazos County. Daniel Stark Law Firm located at 100 W. William J Bryan in Downtown Bryan, Elms Orthodontics located at 501 Emerald Parkway in College Station, and the Living Hope Church in College Station.

Monetary donations can also be made in Jason’s honor on the College Station ISD Education Foundations website by clicking here.

Check out this GREAT shoe drive benefiting Chrissy's Closet in memory of Jason Wright, class of 2017! You can drop off... Posted by Chrissy's Closet: CSISD Clothing Closet on Friday, June 25, 2021

