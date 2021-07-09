Advertisement

Baby giraffe makes debut at Dallas zoo

By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - A baby giraffe made its public debut at the Dallas zoo Thursday.

Zoo keepers have not named the baby calf but are expected to provide an update soon.

The zoo says the baby also took its first steps with the rest of its herd earlier this week.

The calf is only a few days old, but according to zoo keepers, is already 5 feet 6 inches tall.

