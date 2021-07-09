Baby giraffe makes debut at Dallas zoo

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - A baby giraffe made its public debut at the Dallas zoo Thursday.

Zoo keepers have not named the baby calf but are expected to provide an update soon.

The zoo says the baby also took its first steps with the rest of its herd earlier this week.

The calf is only a few days old, but according to zoo keepers, is already 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Today was a big day for Chrystal's 4-day-old calf as she explored the feed yard in the Savanna for the first time ever! She was so brave and followed her mom right out into the habitat. 🦒🧡



P.S. We’ve yet to pick a name for this 4th of July baby, but will update you soon. pic.twitter.com/ELgy5mQzBu — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) July 8, 2021

