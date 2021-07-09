Brazos County Art for Life program gives youth an outlet to express themselves

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Participants in the Brazos County Art for Life program are working on their projects that will debut at the Larry Ringer Library later this month. Art for Life is a program that was created in 2018 to provide at-risk youth the opportunity to work with experienced painters, poets, and performing artists who volunteer their time with the youth of Brazos County.

Eight Brazos County kids were hard at work Thursday preparing to showcase their art later this month for their family and friends. LeAnn Hale is the owner of the Purple Turtle Art Studio in Downtown Bryan. As an artist and instructor, she says art is a way for youth to express themselves visually with confidence.

“The main reason I feel it’s important for us to teach kids art is because at some point they’ll have to express themselves visually,” said Hale. “So, if we began young, it’s like a second language that they’ll already know, and if you can write, you can draw.”

“Art is really cool because it sparks creative thinking. When you begin a piece of artwork, there are an infinite amount of possibilities that you can go towards, and when you create something from nothing, it’s very empowering,” said Hale.

Hale says art also challenges the mind and strengthens children’s problem-solving abilities.

“It’s also wonderful to teach young people to go through the creative problem-solving process. So they have a problem or something that you’re trying to solve, but there’s no set solution like in a math problem or a science problem like there are a million ways to get there,” said Hale. “I love working through that process with a kid, especially when they make a mistake and realize it’s not going to work and they have to crumble it up, throw it away, and start over. It’s wonderful to teach them that that’s the way the real world works.”

Cornelius Gray is a probation officer for Brazos County and the volunteer coordinator with the Brazos County Juvenile Services Department. He says the work he does with the youth and the Brazos County Art Council is near and dear to his heart.

“Being in this environment and exposing them to art, it gets them working together on a more creative level. Team-building, giving insight and giving tips on how to do this, how to do that,” said Gray. “Also it provides independency as far as in their creativity. When they come here, they know what to do. We give them very little instructions on what to do. If they make a mistake, we just say, ‘Hey! just paint over it’ and ‘it’s okay.’”

Gray says while working with the children, you get to see their confidence rise, which is a welcoming sight.

“I have noticed that they’re more confident and sure of what they’re doing, how they do it, and also taking pride in what they created,” said Gray. “It boosts their self-esteem, and as I said, it just reassures them they’re capable of creating something and turning something that started off as a plain white sheet of paper into something that’s beautiful with character and definition.”

Art is just one of many outlets Brazos County uses to evoke change in the area’s youth. Gray says programs like Art for Life are made possible by volunteers. He says the county needs youth mentors. If you’d like to volunteer your time, talents, or both for the good of Brazos County youth, you can contact Cornelius Gray at cgray@brazoscountytx.gov

#BrazosCounty youth are putting the final touches on artwork that will go on display at the Larry Ringer Library. It’s all a part of @BVArts “Art for Life” Tonight on @KBTXNews, hear from those working with the youth on why programs like these make an impact in the community. pic.twitter.com/cIzU6gcmZt — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) July 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.