Brazos County scouting groups preparing for next season despite national membership decline

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Boy and Girl Scout troops are looking forward to the fall season as membership numbers look better than the previous years.

Officials with the two groups say locally, membership participation was low, but expected due to the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, national Boy Scouts of America dropped 43 percent from 2019 to 2020, while Girl Scouts membership fell 30 percent.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.