Burleson County feeling impact with local DPS Troopers assisting at border

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said they’re seeing an impact as DPS Troopers leave their county and head to the Texas - Mexico border.

Gov. Greg Abbott put out a call for help in South Texas.

“We’re a big county and you know they help us out tremendously and right now they’re not around because they’re having to go down to the border so yeah that does affect us,” said Sheriff Gene Hermes of Burleson County.

Hermes said Troopers normally handle vehicle accidents in their county. Right now, his staff is filling that void.

“We’re doing that plus taking our normal calls... There’s troopers stationed different parts of this district and if there is a major wreck or something like that we’ll call a trooper and it may be two counties over that we’re having to wait for them to get here,” said Hermes. “You know all minor wrecks, things like that were having to work them ourselves,” Hermes said.

Don Beavers lives close to 300 miles from the Mexico border. He and many other residents we talked to in the Snook area say they are supportive of DPS being there. Beavers is a rancher just outside of town.

“Isn’t it Texan to do that to help out when help is needed? And so you know. I’m 100 percent, heck if I could do something to help them go down there I would,” said Beavers, who’s lived here since 2008.

Around 1,000 Troopers from Texas are assisting in the southern part of the state.

“I sometimes think of the ranchers that are down there and have ranches along the border. Some are suffering burglaries, assaults and then they try to help. I mean we’re all human... [ranchers] try to at least give [migrants] water so yeah I’m 100 percent for it,” said Beavers.

DPS declined our interview request but sent us this statement.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is committed to securing our border under the direction of Governor Greg Abbott. Since Operation Lone Star began in March, DPS has deployed around 1,000 Troopers to assist at the border. While the department does not discuss operational specifics, we continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds in order to make real-time decisions and will adjust operations as necessary. DPS Troopers will continue enforcing all state violations of law to include, but not limited to, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, smuggling and human trafficking. So far, during Operation Lone Star, DPS has made more than 1,870 criminal arrests and more than 45,820 migrant apprehensions and referrals. There have been 433 vehicle pursuits, and DPS has seized over 620 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine, 151 firearms and more than $1.6 million dollars in the areas of the Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio, Big Bend and El Paso. - Ericka Miller Texas Department of Public Safety Press Secretary

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.