Coastal low keeps the better rain chances alive Friday ahead of a quieter weekend

It was a soggy finish to Thursday across a majority of the Brazos Valley, and Friday looks to at least begin that way, too. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Austin & Waller counties through 7pm Friday evening. As the system drifts farther to the south and west throughout the day, the coverage looks to decrease heading into the evening, but still plan on some lingering showers/rumbles for the afternoon drive. Biggest things to monitor will be a few heavier downpours that will have the potential to drop a quick 1″ - 3″+ inches of rain in isolated spots before the work week is over, especially the farther south you travel.

As high pressure and drier air tries to work its way in, the rain chances come down a bit for the upcoming weekend. With the lack of rain-cooled air and more peeks of sunshine, daytime highs look to sit a bit warmer than what we’ve seen over the past few days, topping off in the low 90s. A few showers & storms will still be a possibility each afternoon, but the rain chances look to sit a bit more isolated for any weekend plans. Changes arrive late Sunday/early Monday morning as a cold front approaches (but doesn’t make it to) the Brazos Valley. This boundary looks to stall as it nears southeast Texas, bumping up the rain chances to kick off the next work week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms, especially through the first half of the day. High: 84. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

