Flash Flood Watch in effect for Austin, Waller counties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the potential for additional rain development overnight Thursday and into Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Austin and Waller counties.

This watch will run through 7pm Friday night as a coastal low filters in more tropical moisture and downpours into Southeast Texas. Healthy downpours could drop a quick 1″ - 3″+ in some spots which could lead to street, creek & stream flooding. Be careful out on the roads!

