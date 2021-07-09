Flash Flood Watch in effect for Austin, Waller counties
The watch runs through 7pm Friday evening.
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the potential for additional rain development overnight Thursday and into Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Austin and Waller counties.
This watch will run through 7pm Friday night as a coastal low filters in more tropical moisture and downpours into Southeast Texas. Healthy downpours could drop a quick 1″ - 3″+ in some spots which could lead to street, creek & stream flooding. Be careful out on the roads!
