Iola ISD Superintendent chosen as lone finalist for Gunter ISD in North Texas

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola ISD’s Superintendent is the lone finalist for a new school job.

Gunter ISD announced Scott Martindale as the lone finalist for superintendent of their school district.

That small community is north of Frisco and the Dallas area.

Gunter ISD says he was one of nearly 45 applicants for the job. The district says he plans to start his new job at the end of this month. Martindale is also the brother of College Station ISD’s Superintendent Mike Martindale. Currently, Iola ISD has not announced an incoming superintendent.

Scott Martindale Named Lone Finalist for GISD Superintendent

