Navasota tow truck driver spots alligator off Highway 6 in Brazos County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota tow truck driver had a big surprise early Friday morning.

Sergio Garcia of Busse Wrecker Service saw an alligator off Highway 6 in Brazos County near Jones Creek and FM 2154. He saw it around 1 a.m. while working on the side of the road picking up a broken down vehicle.

He said the alligator was about five feet long.

Garcia wanted to warn others to be aware of your surroundings.

“My reaction, I was just really surprised. Just didn’t think I would see an alligator while on the job on the side of the Highway 6,” said Garcia of Navasota.

Fortunately Garcia was not bitten by that gator. He lost track of it in the dark and high grass when the alligator took off.

