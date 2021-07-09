Advertisement

Olympian Bryce Deadmon hosts meet and greet at Orangetheory

Bryce Deadmon will compete in the 400-meter race for Team USA.
Bryce Deadmon meets with fans at Orangetheory in College Station ahead of Summer Olympics.
Bryce Deadmon meets with fans at Orangetheory in College Station ahead of Summer Olympics.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of Aggieland’s very own Olympians stopped by Orangetheory off University Drive on Friday.

Aggie track star, Bryce Deadmon will compete in the 400-meter race for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Fans stopped by the gym to wish him good luck and to get an autograph from the next gold medalist hopeful.

Deadmon says he’s still in shock this dream has come true.

“I’m kind of just like still in shock I guess you could say like ‘wow I actually made the Olympic team.’”

“As far as preparing to go over there, I’m not really doing anything that I normally wouldn’t do. I’m just practicing like I have been every day, keeping my diet right and relaxing and keep my head clear,” said Deadmon.

HAPPENING NOW: Olympian Bryce Deadmon is at Orange Theory on University Drive until 4pm. Stop by and say hi before he heads to Tokyo!

Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Friday, July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somerville principal resigns after burglary arrest in Travis County
Somerville ISD principal resigns after burglary arrest
Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Stephanie Grieves with her four children.
“She was really looking forward to the future”, family remembers Bryan mother killed in ATV accident
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with a new flavor just in time to cool down those...
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month

Latest News

Pet of the Week - Zara
Pet of the Week - Zara
Girl Scout Cookie Season (2019)
Brazos County scouting groups preparing for next season despite national membership decline
Troopers from our area are helping with border security in South Texas.
Burleson County feeling impact with local DPS Troopers assisting at border
An estimated five foot long alligator was seen in southern Brazos County Friday morning.
Navasota tow truck driver spots alligator off Highway 6 in Brazos County