Olympian Bryce Deadmon hosts meet and greet at Orangetheory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of Aggieland’s very own Olympians stopped by Orangetheory off University Drive on Friday.

Aggie track star, Bryce Deadmon will compete in the 400-meter race for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Fans stopped by the gym to wish him good luck and to get an autograph from the next gold medalist hopeful.

Deadmon says he’s still in shock this dream has come true.

“I’m kind of just like still in shock I guess you could say like ‘wow I actually made the Olympic team.’”

“As far as preparing to go over there, I’m not really doing anything that I normally wouldn’t do. I’m just practicing like I have been every day, keeping my diet right and relaxing and keep my head clear,” said Deadmon.

HAPPENING NOW: Olympian Bryce Deadmon is at Orange Theory on University Drive until 4pm. Stop by and say hi before he heads to Tokyo! Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Friday, July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.