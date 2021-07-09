Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ohio State Patrol said a driver swallowed more than he could handle during a traffic stop in northern Ohio.

Officials credited Trooper Charles Hoskin from the Ravenna Post with performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who was allegedly choking on a bag of marijuana.

Video posted on social media Thursday shows the trooper during the traffic stop asking the man if he could breathe then performing the procedure on the man.

With the troopers’ aid, the bag was expelled from the man’s body and he was able to breathe again.

The Ohio State Patrol said the driver swallowed the bag of drugs to keep the trooper from discovering it.

First responders were called to the scene to make sure the man was OK.

After the man apologized for swallowing the bag, Hoskin responded, “I know. It’s all right. It’s a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somerville principal resigns after burglary arrest in Travis County
Somerville ISD principal resigns after burglary arrest
Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with a new flavor just in time to cool down those...
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
Stephanie Grieves with her four children.
“She was really looking forward to the future”, family remembers Bryan mother killed in ATV accident

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast
Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs
Firefighters carry the body of a victim at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside...
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
Meet and Olympian Friday, July 9.
You’re invited to a meet-and-greet with an Aggie Olympian headed to Tokyo