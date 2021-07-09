Advertisement

Researchers say it’s essential to understand the origin of COVID to prevent it from happening again

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Director of Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Bush School of Government and Public service, Dr. George Parker, said citizens need to realize there are two possible scenarios as to how the COVID-19 virus originated.

Those two possible origins include, “natural emergence and laboratory origin,” according to Parker.

While researchers don’t know the exact origin yet, Parker said its essential to learn about the origin of COVID-19 because it won’t be our last pandemic, and researches want to prevent this from happening again.

“If it did emerge from animals, a bat, we have to better manage the bat that animal the human interface, particularly in low income countries,” Parker said. “But if it did come from a laboratory then there’s a lot of things fixed in our, in our high containment laboratory.”

