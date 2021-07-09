Warmer weekend ahead with a few showers possible

After a soggy start to the day Friday, the activity looks to quiet down a bit by the time you’re headed out to any Friday night plans. A few spots of rain will still be possible, but more of us than not look to sit on the drier side. Speaking of which -- a somewhat quieter weekend is in store with lower rain chances, especially Saturday. A few showers may pop up to start off the day Saturday morning, and again in the afternoon with more daytime heating. Still, the coverage looks to be much less than what we’ve seen over the past few days, with the rain chance looking more isolated for the first half of the weekend. Afternoon temperatures look to trend warmer due to the lack of rain-cooled air and more peeks of sunshine, with most headed for the low 90s before the day is done.

More of the same message is in store for the first half of the day Sunday as high pressure tries to nudge its way in from the west. Slightly higher coverage of rain & rumbles may arrive as early as late Sunday as another area of low pressure drags a cold front into North Texas. This boundary looks to stop short of the Brazos Valley, but with plenty of moisture along and ahead of that system, scattered rain & storms will be back in the forecast Sunday night and into Monday. Any boundary that forms from said storms will be worth watching for additional coverage increase into early next week, but generally, we’ll be done with widespread rain in favor of more scattered activity (with a lot more sun) next week.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms, mainly through the second half of the day. High: 92. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

