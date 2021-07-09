Texas lawmakers reconvene in Austin for Special Session

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas lawmakers were back in the Texas Capitol Thursday morning to begin the Special Session.

Twenty-four hours before lawmakers were in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the 11 agenda items for the session.

Abbott believes elected officials have unfinished business.

“The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” said Governor Abbott.

The Special Session agenda items include:

Bail Reform

Election Integrity

Border Security

Social Media Censorship

Article X Funding

Family Violence Prevention

Youth Sports

Abortion-Inducing Drugs

Thirteenth Check

Critical Race Theory

Appropriations

During the 30 day Special Session, the governor has the power to add to this list of agenda items.

When asked about the Special Session Brazos Valley lawmakers like District 18 Sen. Lois Kolkhorst said they were excited.

“I’m excited about a lot of the issues on the call and that we can do really good work for all kinds of Texans,” said Kolkhorst.

District 12 Rep. Kyle Kacal is looking ahead to his bail reform legislation, which the House Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies will hear on Saturday morning.

“From what I understand, I’m going to get the layout, HJR1, the bail reform constitutional amendment, Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m.,” said Kacal. “We’re going to expedite this and we are going to take care of the important issue.”

However, taking care of legislation in a timely manner, depends on both chambers and parties, according to District 5 Sen. Charles Schwertner.

“You know, a lot of it depends upon our fellow colleagues in the House and the Democrat colleagues in the House and whether or not they show up for work and choose to participate in the session,” said Schwertner.

In a press conference Thursday, members of the House Democratic Caucus said they will use every option they have to stop certain bills.

“We are going to use every parliamentary means available to us to stop these bills,” said District 140 Rep. Armando Walle.

We asked if they will walk out again like they did to end the regular session, the group did not answer directly yes or no, but instead just repeated Walle’s answer.

District 14 Rep. John Raney told KBTX’s Fallon Appleton he believes this is not the way things should be handled.

“I don’t think that’s the way we out to be,” said Raney.

When asked how he believes it should be done, he said, “I think we are here to do the work.”

“I’m here to finish the business for Texas,” said District 13 Rep. Ben Leman. “We have a bright future. We need to ensure that future is bright by showing up here at the legislature and addressing the issues that our citizens want us to address.”

