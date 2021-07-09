Three Aggies Earn WGCA All-American Scholar Recognition

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Courtney Dow, Ava Schwienteck and Brooke Tyree were named 2020-21 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, the organization announced.

The WGCA honored a total of 1,432 All-American Scholars this season. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative grade-point average is 3.50.

Dow and Tyree earned their third-consecutive selection to the All-American scholar team, while Schwienteck received her second honor from the WGCA.

This is only the fourth year in program history where three-or-more Aggies made the team, and the second-straight season after four made the cut at the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

To be nominated a student athlete must meet the following criteria: