Treat of the Day - Blinn College esports program looks for national title

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first year of the Blinn College esports program was a success and they’re now looking for a national title in their second year.

The program was started in 2020 and the team had three top 10 national finishes.

Looking ahead to their second season, the team is hoping for a national title.

“It was a strong year for us despite the obstacles,” coach Aaron Kapiko said. “We are looking to improve on the success from last year and really push for some national titles.”

They are hosting tryouts starting Aug. 22. They aren’t just looking for esports athletes but also members to help with production, streaming, content creation, and social media support.

