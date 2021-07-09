Advertisement

Treat of the Day - Blinn College esports program looks for national title

Treat of the Day 7/9/21
Treat of the Day 7/9/21(Blinn college press release)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first year of the Blinn College esports program was a success and they’re now looking for a national title in their second year.

The program was started in 2020 and the team had three top 10 national finishes.

Looking ahead to their second season, the team is hoping for a national title.

“It was a strong year for us despite the obstacles,” coach Aaron Kapiko said. “We are looking to improve on the success from last year and really push for some national titles.”

They are hosting tryouts starting Aug. 22. They aren’t just looking for esports athletes but also members to help with production, streaming, content creation, and social media support.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somerville principal resigns after burglary arrest in Travis County
Somerville ISD principal resigns after burglary arrest
Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with a new flavor just in time to cool down those...
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
Stephanie Grieves with her four children.
“She was really looking forward to the future”, family remembers Bryan mother killed in ATV accident

Latest News

Treat of the Day 7/8/21
Treat of the day - Best hotdogs in Texas!
Treat of the Day 7/8/21
Treat of the Day 7/8/21
Treat of the Day 7/7/21
Treat of the Day - SHSU freshman receives $5,000 grant
Treat of the Day 7/7/21
Treat of the Day 7/7/21