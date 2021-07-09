Summer Hunger Food Drive
Weekend Gardener: What to do with your plants after all their fruit is gone

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sometimes our plants need some extra help over the summer. For example, plants like blackberry bushes need a hand after they’re done producing fruit for the year.

You’ll find that part of the plant dies after producing fruit so you need to cut it back so it can grow even more in the next year, according to Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M Agrilife.

Be careful though! Some of these plants can be a bit prickly when you get down to the base of the plant.

