You’re invited to a meet-and-greet with an Aggie Olympian headed to Tokyo

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryce Deadmon, a Texas A&M track and field star, is headed to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. But first, he is hosting a meet-and-greet for local fans.

Deadmon will be at Orangetheory Fitness in College Station’s Century Square, 1025 University Drive #103, from 1:30 until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 9.

The athlete will be available to take photos, sign autographs, and chat with fans during that time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.