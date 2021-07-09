Summer Hunger Food Drive
You're invited to a meet-and-greet with an Aggie Olympian headed to Tokyo

Meet and Olympian Friday, July 9.
Meet and Olympian Friday, July 9.(KBTX, Texas A&M University)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryce Deadmon, a Texas A&M track and field star, is headed to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. But first, he is hosting a meet-and-greet for local fans.

Deadmon will be at Orangetheory Fitness in College Station’s Century Square, 1025 University Drive #103, from 1:30 until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 9.

The athlete will be available to take photos, sign autographs, and chat with fans during that time.

