You’re invited to a meet-and-greet with an Aggie Olympian headed to Tokyo
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryce Deadmon, a Texas A&M track and field star, is headed to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. But first, he is hosting a meet-and-greet for local fans.
Deadmon will be at Orangetheory Fitness in College Station’s Century Square, 1025 University Drive #103, from 1:30 until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 9.
The athlete will be available to take photos, sign autographs, and chat with fans during that time.
