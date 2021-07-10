Advertisement

150 meals given out Saturday by Bryan catering company and gospel group

150 meals were given out around Bryan / College Station Saturday.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Black Knife Table is partnering with a group called God’s Will for a project called Feeding Brazos, and on Saturday morning the group went around Bryan/College Station giving out 150 meals they had prepared.

On Friday night KBTX introduced you to Black Knife Table’s Executive Chef Jacobi Payton and his efforts to give people in need free meals.

For Payton, giving out the meals was his way of paying it forward.

”It was our way of giving back, us partnering with God’s Will, the local gospel group. And we, like I said, we know how it feels to be homeless or to not have a meal. Now that we’re at the point where we need to be, we want to give back and that’s just about it,” said Payton.

The group plans to continue providing meals on upcoming Saturdays.

If you would like to get on the list for next week, you can contact Payton at (979) 575-7807.

