Bryan catering company & gospel group serving free meals to homeless, sick

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Black Knife Table Catering in Bryan is teaming up with God’s Will, Bryan gospel group, to help make sure those who are homebound or homeless have a good meal this weekend.

Black Knife Table Catering owner Jacobi Payton says they are cooking 150 homemade meals for people around the area. As a child, Payton says he experienced homelessness and living on the streets and wants to make sure he can give back to his community.

“You could be hungry, and starving, and upset with the world because of what is going on, but then somebody gives you a meal,” said Payton. “Something as simple as that, and it brightens up your whole day, and that is what I want to be for my community because they were that for me as well.”

Almost all of the money used to purchase the food for these meals comes out of the two organizations’ pockets. This week the meal will be a Thanksgiving meal, with smoked turkey, dressing, collard greens, and cake.

Payton says they hope they are able to fund this through the end of the year and plans for it to take place weekly.

Food will be delivered to those who order a meal Saturday starting at 11 a.m. If you would like to get on the list for next week, you can contact Payton at 979-575-7807.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.