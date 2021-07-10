Advertisement

Bryan catering company & gospel group serving free meals to homeless, sick

Meals being prepped to feed the homeless and sick Saturday.
Meals being prepped to feed the homeless and sick Saturday.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Black Knife Table Catering in Bryan is teaming up with God’s Will, Bryan gospel group, to help make sure those who are homebound or homeless have a good meal this weekend.

Black Knife Table Catering owner Jacobi Payton says they are cooking 150 homemade meals for people around the area. As a child, Payton says he experienced homelessness and living on the streets and wants to make sure he can give back to his community.

“You could be hungry, and starving, and upset with the world because of what is going on, but then somebody gives you a meal,” said Payton. “Something as simple as that, and it brightens up your whole day, and that is what I want to be for my community because they were that for me as well.”

Almost all of the money used to purchase the food for these meals comes out of the two organizations’ pockets. This week the meal will be a Thanksgiving meal, with smoked turkey, dressing, collard greens, and cake.

Payton says they hope they are able to fund this through the end of the year and plans for it to take place weekly.

Food will be delivered to those who order a meal Saturday starting at 11 a.m. If you would like to get on the list for next week, you can contact Payton at 979-575-7807.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somerville principal resigns after burglary arrest in Travis County
Somerville ISD principal resigns after burglary arrest
Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Stephanie Grieves with her four children.
“She was really looking forward to the future”, family remembers Bryan mother killed in ATV accident
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with a new flavor just in time to cool down those...
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month

Latest News

Bryan Police open applications for Citizens Police Academy
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/9
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/9
Bryce Deadmon meets with fans at Orangetheory in College Station ahead of Summer Olympics.
Olympian Bryce Deadmon hosts meet and greet at Orangetheory
Pet of the Week - Zara
Pet of the Week - Zara