Bryan Police open applications for Citizens Police Academy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is now accepting applications for its 2021 Citizens Police Academy.

For the last year and a half, the academy had to be shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryan Police Officer Kole Taylor says that they are excited to be able to welcome the community back into the station to learn about what they do in our community.

Taylor says participants will engage in numerous aspects of an officer’s job, including traffic safety, crime scenes, and a ride-a-long.

APPLICATIONS OPEN - Are you interested in participating in our hands-on educational program where you get to see what it's like to be a police officer?



For more information, or to apply 👉 https://t.co/jisdJ8xejb pic.twitter.com/WGGxsbgctF — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) July 10, 2021

“Obviously with COVID-19 we were not able to do it due to social distancing and not having guests in the building,” said Taylor. “We are finally able to bring it back and it is great because we get to interact with the community again, and we kind of get to teach them what the Bryan Police Department does, and it gives the community a chance to see how we operate and how we do things and give them some hands-on experience.”

The academy runs from Sept 2 through Nov 11. You can sign up by contacting Mayte Ramirez-Tirado at 979-209-5301 or Kole Taylor at 979-209-5350.

