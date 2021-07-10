Fans being barred from more venues

TOKYO (AP) - Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area are barring fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections.

Fukushima (foo-koo-SHEE’-mah) prefecture in northeastern Japan has decided to hold its baseball and softball events without spectators. It has been joined by the northern island of Hokkaido (hoh-ky-doh) which will hold soccer games without fans. A few other events being held in outlying prefectures will go ahead with limited spectators.

Earlier this week Tokyo organizers and the IOC barred all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures where most of events will be held.

