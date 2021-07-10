Advertisement

Robertson County child reported missing, believed to be in serious danger

Legend Mourning
Legend Mourning(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Legend Mourning, 6, has been reported missing in Robertson County. Officials believe the child is in serious danger.

Mourning was taken from a residence in the 600 block of West Mitchell in Calvert right before 6:15 p.m. Friday night, according to the Roberston County Sheriff’s Office.

ROBCO PLEASE SHARE!!

Posted by Robertson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 9, 2021

Authorities say, Johnell Hickman, 29, took the child and is traveling in a black 4 door sedan.

Mourning was last seen wearing a blue/red Spiderman shirt, blue shorts, and one blue/green shoe.

Mourning is believed to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury, according to law enforcement.

If you have any information, officials ask you to contact Calvert Police at 979-364-2223 or the Roberston County Sheriff’s Office at 979-828-3299.

