Texas Sports Writers Association Name All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Sports Writers Association released the All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season and twenty girls from the Brazos Valley were honored.

In Class 6A, Jessica Adams from Bryan made first team as a pitcher and her twin sister Jacque Adams made second team as a catcher. Their teammate Alexis Rodriguez was an honorable mention.

In Class 5A, Aiyana Coleman for A&M Consolidated was named to the first team and teammate Clair Sisco was an honorable mention for the outfield. Huntsville had 5 all-state selections: Jensen Vienne, Kylie Woods, Kylee Lehma, Kylie Grisham and Kenley Strange.

Brenham was also represented in the all-state selections with Kramer Eschete and Della Jasinski.

In Class 3A, Franklin had a trio of all-state selections with Hailey Fannin for first team, Reese Cottrell for third team and Kaylin Ortner was an honorable mention.

In Class 2A, Centerville’s Kaylee Brent and Kayla Wilson were named to all-state teams. Lovelady also had a trio of honorable mentions.

Players were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state:

CLASS 6A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Amy Vidal-Bush, Deer Park

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hannah Benavides, Deer Park

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Hannah Benavides, Deer Park, Jessica Adams, Bryan, Emily Ayala, Judson

Catcher: Victoria Valdez, Alvin

First base: Grace Janik, Fort Bend Ridge Point

Second base: Kayla Falterman, The Woodlands

Shortstop: Madison McClarity, Sachse

Third base: Lauren Garcia, El Paso Montwood

Outfield: Keely Williams, Judson, Emma Craver, Lake Travis, Logan Halleman, Flower Mound

Utility: Kaylin Jackson, Spring

DP/Flex: Addison Lehew, Deer Park

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Madison Applebe, Deer Park, Landrie Harris, Flower Mound, Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall

Catcher: Jacque Adams, Bryan

First base: Kaylynne Ruiz, Eagle Pass

Second base: Mimi Thornton, Judson

Shortstop: Katie Lott, Cypress Woods

Third base: Destiny Rodriguez, Judson

Outfield: Iliana Saucedo, Harlingen South, Carter Smith, Rockwall, Alannah Leach, The Woodlands

Utility: Kassidy Chance, Mansfield Lake Ridge

DP/Flex: Jordan Jones, The Woodlands

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Zoey Cabeza De Baca, El Paso Montwood, Alexis Telford, Allen, Madison Azua, Round Rock

Catcher: Elizabeth Moffitt, Prosper

First base: Elizabeth Schaefer, Rockwall

Second base: Annabel Segoviano, Edinburg North

Shortstop: Reagan Jones, Alvin

Third base: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove

Outfield: Abriana Garcia, Cypress Lakes, Ariel Gomez, College Park, Sydney Saenz, El Paso Americas

Utility: Saleyna Daniel, Stratford

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Katie Noble, Hays, Mikayla Garza, Atascocita, Mia Perez, El Paso Americas, Kylie Ruiz, Harlingen South

Catcher: Rozalyn Simmons, Harker Heights, Paige Nunes, Belton, Kaitlyn Corn, College Park, Kiara Wiedenhaupt, The Woodlands, Erin Perez, Deer Park

First base: Bethany Sherwood, Belton, Roni Harrison, Alvin, Katie Cimusz, Atascocita, Sydney Lewis, Prosper

Second base: Victoria Perez, El Paso Montwood, Alyssa Ledesma, Harlingen South

Shortstop: Haleigh Carter, Shadow Creek, Lauryn Ramos, Judson, Kaylee Cavazos, San Marcos, Malyn Simmons, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Leighann Goode, O’Connor

Third base: Jillian Jackson, Lake Travis, Erin Krause, Cypress Woods, Haidyn Hardcastle, Deer Park, Gabby Coffey, Prosper

Outfield: Tia Warsop, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Kadidi Pickering, Atascocita, Evan Fuller, Harker Heights, Gabby Leach, The Woodlands, Kayden Henry, Dickinson, Ava Wallace, Rockwall, Clarissa Gutierrez, Harker Heights, Tabby Bailey, Deer Park, Gabriella Davila, Pearland, Chloe Foster, Alvin, Alexis Rodriguez, Bryan

Utility: Kirstin Ferguson, Cypress Woods, Meagan Hunt, Copperas Cove, Krislyn Corral, Socorro

CLASS 5A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Aaron Fuller, Barbers Hill

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill, S.J. Geurin, Leander, Samantha Landry, Barbers Hill

Catcher: Jordan Taylor, Arlington Heights

First base: Ava Brown, Lake Creek

Second base: Makyla Kelly, Red Oak

Shortstop: Brianna Evans, Red Oak

Third base: Rhea-Ann Avalos, CC Carroll

Outfield: Baylea Brandon, Leander, Kramer Eschete, Brenham, Delaney Dunham, Barbers Hill

Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated

DP/Flex: Reggie Santivanez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Maddie Melton, Hallsville, Vanessa Quirogo, CC Carroll, Emily Kennedy, Lake Creek

Catcher: Emily Berryhill, Leander Glenn

First base: Olivia Prinz, Georgetown

Second base: Braylin Pannill, Georgetown

Shortstop: Macy Graf, Aledo

Third base: Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney

Outfield: Jensen Vienne, Huntsville, Cassidi Mullen, Royse City, Marissa Powell, Aledo

Utility: Riley Flores, Lubbock Coronado

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs, Brooke Johnson, Royse City, Toni Tamborello, Magnolia West

Catcher: Sara Houston, Hallsville

First base: Riley Bennett, Manvel

Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey

Shortstop: Isa Torres, Georgetown

Third base: Madysen Boutwell, Aledo

Outfield: Kaitlyn Dutton, Barbers Hill, Sydney Harvey, Victoria West, Kylie Woods, Huntsville

Utility: Blake Holtorf, Boerne Champion

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Della Jasinski, Brenham, Hannah Blincoe, Georgetown, Cambree Creager, Georgetown, Alexis James, Victoria West, Rileigh Harris, Leander Glenn, Abigail Young, Northwest, Ashlinn Hamilton, Denison, Kayleigh Smith, Aledo, Kylee Lehman, Huntsville

Catcher: Brinly Burke, Corsicana, Marley Neises, Lenader, Shelby Nelson, Lake Dallas, Kylie Grisham, Huntsville, Kylie McCown, Jacksonville, Ryan Trevino, Austin Crockett, Isabella Perez, Flour Bluff, Kennedy Miller, Georgetown

First base: Destanie Salinaz, Lubbock Coronado, Lauren Tetreault, Leander

Second base: Avery Taylor, Whitehouse, Haley Carmona, New Braunfels Canyon, Caelee Clark, Lake Creek, Reagan Duty, Barbers Hill

Shortstop: Carson Zachary, Mount Pleasant, Kenley Strange, Huntsville, Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey, Linzee Leal, Carroll, Jordan Jacobs, Arlington Heights, Katarina Zarate, Victoria West, Sophie Campbell, Flour Bluee, Margaret Truelove, Marshall, Kammie Walker, Hallsville

Third base: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn, Madelyn Lopez, Lake Creek, Zioman Jasso, McAllen Rowe, Anahi Ramirez, Hallsville, Sydney Salinas, Flour Bluff, Kaylee Hornberger, Barbers Hill

Outfield: Meagan Lee, Leander, Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn, Taysia Tate, Leander Glenn, Claire Sisco, A&M Consolidated, Danyelle Molina, Hallsville, Jalissa Alvarez, Mount Pleasant, Kelsey Valo, Brewer, Catherine Kuhn, New Braunfels Canyon, Vivian Jimenez, El Paso Ysleta, Grace Abercrombie, Jacksonville, Katie Jones, Whitehouse

Utility: Nahomi Garcia, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Jessa McDonald, Arlington Heights, Asija Canady, Jacksonville, Anissa Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial

CLASS 4A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Karen Slack, Liberty

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaci West, Liberty

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Kaci West, Liberty, Bryton Wright, Melissa, Abigail Dowell, Iowa Park

Catcher: Lauren Mata, Calallen

First base: Kate Bubela, El Campo

Second base: Alyssa Olivas, Seminola

Shortstop: Kaydee Bennett, Caddo Mills

Third base: Jaylen Prichard, Liberty

Outfield: Kaylee Paul, Bullard, Natalie Blackwell, La Grange, Adyare Marquez, El Paso Riverside

Utility: Sam Schott, Spring Hill

DP/Flex: Hadi Fults, Bullard

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Jaycie Hall, North Lamar, Breanna Ford, Calallen, Avery Holland, Fredericksburg

Catcher: Lauren De La Cruz, El Paso Riverside

First base: Brianney Ortiz, El Paso Riverside

Second base: Tarn Griner, Monahans

Shortstop: Raegan Tennill, Corpus Christi Calallen

Third base: Rachel Wells, Melissa

Outfield: Chayse Freeman, Decatur, Mikaelah Burkland, Liberty; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard

Utility: Jordan Andrade, Paris

DP/Flex: Skylar Tew, Godley

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Lindsay O’Dell, Taylor, Ava Hernandez, Alice, Shelby Schultz, Lake Belton

Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty

First base: Aviana Gonzalez, Corpus Christi Calallen

Second base: Claire Cannon, Bullard

Shortstop: Gabby Nichols, Bullard

Third base: Megan Geyer, Corpus Christi Calallen

Outfield: Fayth Hoover, Needville, Galy Davila, Dumas, Bailee Slack, Liberty

Utility: Natalie Dinnerville, Carthage

DP/Flex: Karsyn Isbel, Carthage

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Anistyn Foster, Bullard, Kelsie Adams, Van Alstyne, Abby House, Needville, Sarah Phillips, Gilmer

Catcher: Kendall Daniel, Sweetwater, Rylee Oborski, Salado, Kennan Nunamaker, Taylor, Maylynn Saenz, Alice, Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park, Xyla Madry, Seminole

First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas, Karsyn Iltis, North Lamar

Second base: Bethanie Rodriguez, Sweetwater, Cyra Rodriguez, Wharton, Emma Robledo, Fredericksburg

Shortstop: Trystyn Trull, Decatur, Asijah Hammons, Wharton, Casey Schultz, Lake Belton, Mackenzie Matlock, El Campo, Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill, Olivia Findley, Fredericksburg, Trystyn Trull, Decatur, Brooke Sivek, Boerne, Jasmine Benevidez, Jarrell, Ashton Jones, Carthage, Adison Koller, Pleasant Grove, Ryleigh Larkins, Gilmer, Elizabeth Watkins, Lindale

Third base: Sami Cantu, Decatur, Bailey Hedges, Kilgore, Jackie Molina, Alice, Jazzy Villa, Sweetwater, Ashlyn Weinheimer, Fredericksburg

Outfield: Maci Beam, Liberty, Mia Longoria, Alice, Jaycie Villanueva, Kilgore, Autumn Holman, Lake Belton, Kailee Jones, La Grange, Madisyn Matlock, El Campo

Utility: Maddie Cook, Caddo Mills, Kaida Tomlinson, Stephenville, Annie-Klein Allgood, Brownwood, Trinity Hawkins, Brownsboro

CLASS 3A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Delozier, Rains

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sage Hoover, Rains

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Sage Hoover, Rains, Kayla Palomino, Diboll, Addison Lindemann, Holliday

Catcher: Skyler Martin, Diboll

First base: Chanlee Oakes, Rains

Second base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro

Shortstop: Hailey Fuentes, Diboll

Third base: Madi-Lynne Englund, Slaton

Outfield: Corley Carr, Bushland, Hailey Fannin, Franklin, Sydney Linn, Holliday

Utility: Mary Frances Ellis, Elysian Fields

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Lezie Warncke, East Bernard, Lindsay Davis, Troup, Andrea Martinez, Bishop

Catcher: Maddi Kirksey, Clyde

First base: Jillian Howell, Bushland

Second base: Avery Songer, Rains

Shortstop: Kamden Hutton, Peaster

Third base: Sadie Flores, Bishop

Outfield: Sydney Stewart, Bushland, Evelyn Perkins, Holliday, Samantha Gatica, Slaton

Utility: Piper Morton, West Rusk

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Belle Arguello, Idalou, Madison Vela, Odem, Reese Cottrell, Franklin

Catcher: Lilian Garcia, Troy

First base: Sara Beth Jackson, Gunter

Second base: Caton Ledbetter, Troy

Shortstop: Leo Terry, Rains

Third base: Courtney Andel, Rogers

Outfield: Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs, Kylie Allred, Troy, Joey Fowler, Bushland

Utility: Gwyn Burnett, Llano

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Morgan Benge, White Oak, Analese Cano, Harmony, Larkin Daniels, White Oak, Anna Green, Ore City, Maggie Page, Hughes Springs, Kinlee Rumfield, Grand Saline, Molly Vandenbout, Academy, Kristina Nash, Woodville, Karley Wolf, Whiteboro, Alexis Tanguma, Bells, Riley Price, Edgewood, Lilly Waddell, West Rusk, Carsyn Cox, Fairfield, Alex Holman, Jacksboro, Brylee Adams, Bushland

Catcher: Avery Sena, Bushland, Addie Cox, Fairfield, Hayden Fox, Gunter, Kailyn Clynch, Elysian Fields, Mia Lozano, Karnes City, Kiera Cruz, Bishop, Sarah Coffman, Rains, Lexi Dodson, White Oak, Emily Hoosier, Ore City, Kinzee Settles, Harmony

First base: Tessa Cowan, Brock, Madyson Hromadka, West, Mia Beason, Troup, Kelsi Wingo, White Oak

Second base: Halley Maler, West; Emma Purcell, White Oak

Shortstop: Hannah Griffith, Bishop, Kyleigh Clements, Whitewright, Kaylin Ortner, Franklin, Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs, Reagan Johnson, Karnes City, Taylor Nuckolls, Lago Vista, Madox Mitchael, Fairfield, Jaycee Adams, Bushland, Bailey Blanton, Troup

Third base: Shea Nelson, Hughes Springs, Abby Howell, Bushland, Mia Caison, Rains, Christen Smith, Elysian Fields

Outfield: Morgan Gasch, East Bernard, Baylee Colley, Woodville, Jessie Minnix, Troup, Lynzee Hague, Rains, Natalie Christy, West Rusk, McKinna Brackens, Fairfield, Olivia Eft, Gunter, Bianca Reyes, Karnes City, Lillian Scalia, White Oak

Utility: Hayden Thompson, Whitewright, Landry Lewers, Rains, Maddie Honea, West, Dakota Deckard, Blue Ridge

CLASS 2A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Cynthia Herrera, Stamford

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haley Primrose, West Sabine

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Haley Primrose, West Sabine, Citlaly Gutierrez, Stamford, Kenzie Jones, Crawford

Catcher: Addison Leschber, Thrall

First base: Kelsey Kovar, Thorndale

Second base: Emmy Pennell, Tom Bean

Shortstop: Melanie Castro, Ralls

Third base: Raeghan Carlson, Thorndal

Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford, Emilee Baker, Thorndale, Jocy Saurez, Union Grove

Utility: Emma Frick, West Sabine

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Emily Janek, Italy, Erin Trevino, Floydada, Reagan Wick, Weimar

Catcher: Skylar Heger, Weimar

First base: Reece Briggs, Bosqueville

Second base: Macy Detamore, Stamford

Shortstop: Laylonna Applin, Stamford

Third base: Paige Pavlu, Weimar

Outfield: Rylee Vancura, Shiner, Carisa Fernandez, Floydada, Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar

Utility: Macy Kolacny, Ganado

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton, Haila Linton, Rio Vista, Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point

Catcher: Jentrye Bellar, Clarendon

First base: Madison Putman, Frost

Second base: Lexi Barr, Beckville

Shortstop: Kaylee Brent, Centerville

Third base: Briana Yale, Tom Bean

Outfield: Savana Gonzales, Stamford, McKenzie Bancroft, Kerens, Kylie Micalec, Shiner

Utility: Katelyn Vaughn, Union Grove

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Macie LaRue, Lovelady, Paeden Vincik, Shiner, Madi Gurley, Martin’s Mill, Kayla Wilson, Centerville, Emilee Wade, Bosqueville, Kailey Eldridge, Somerville, Chloe Reneau, Garrison, Aubrie Henderson, Thrall, Isabelle Lopez, Three Rivers

Catcher: Mia Rust, Union Grove, Victoria Mosqueda, Bosqueville, Odalys Chacon, Marfa, Susan Muncrief, West Sabine, Grace Powell, Crawford, Cadence Hopgood, Italy

First base: Harley Staton, Moody, Madison Brumit, Kerens, Selina Seplvado, West Sabine

Second base: Ella Hudson, Italy

Shortstop: Malarie Mican, Weimar, Emry McDonough, Bosqueville, Katie Lindsey, Martin’s Mill, Savanna Pogue, Crawford

Third base: Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove, Macey Cooper, Italy, Hana Lenert, Shiner

Outfield: Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady, Morgan Chambers, Italy, Kyra Cerda, Frost

Utility: Kenadee Lynch, Kerens, Morgan Womack, Lovelady, Rylee Hawkins, Dawson, Madison Holmes, Tom Bean

CLASS A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bruce Mauppin, Dodd City

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tori Dotson, Dodd City

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Tori Dotson, Dodd City, Marissa Santos, D’Hanis, Corinne Ray, Bloomburg

Catcher: Kayla Looper, D’Hanis

First base: Reece Redden, D’Hanis

Second base: Dulaney Chapman, Dodd City

Shortstop: Baylee Gabel, Claude

Third base: Brittany Smith, Hermleigh

Outfield: Dani Baccus, Dodd City, Allison Wolfe, Abbott, Koehler Ruiz, D’Hanis

Utility: Mabry Herrmann, D’Hanis

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Summer Smith, Hermleigh, Rexie Sanders, Borden County, Morgan Collier, Chireno

Catcher: Grace Graham, Claude, Hayli Schnick, Fruitvale

Second base: Sarah Murphy, Hermleigh

Shortstop: Haddie Flanigan, Borden County, Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City

Third base: Natalie McFadi, D’Hanis

