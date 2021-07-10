Warm finish to the weekend Sunday ahead of a higher nighttime rain/storm potential

Spotty showers have been able to develop Saturday afternoon, dotting portions of the Brazos Valley. We’ll continue to see this isolated activity through the rest of the afternoon before the radar quiets down with the loss of daytime heating after sunset. Speaking of -- with the lack of rain-cooled air and more peeks of sunshine, temperatures are back in the 90s Saturday afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits for some.

Partly cloudy skies take us through the overnight hours with morning lows headed for the mid 70s early Sunday. Like Saturday, spotty showers will be possible for the second half of the weekend, but not looking to be a washout by any means. Temperatures are once again headed for the low 90s, with feels like temperatures close to, or in the triple digits by the afternoon hours. Eyes will turn up to North Texas late Sunday/Sunday night as a weak front moves into the Lone Star State. As this front sags southward Sunday night, a line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to accompany the boundary. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern third of the Brazos Valley in a 1/5 risk for an isolated strong/severe storm to survive the journey south or develop just ahead of the system, but not everyone will tap into the rain activity since the front is expected to stall generally just north of the area. Regardless, if a storm does require any extra attention Sunday night/early Monday morning, main threats will be strong winds, heavy downpours, and/or hail.

Scattered rain activity sticks with us to kick off the upcoming work week, before the rain chances become more isolated through the rest of the week. As high pressure moves in, a more typical summer-like pattern returns with more sunshine and temperatures back up in the low-to-mid 90s. Something else to monitor -- a plume of Saharan Dust that looks to filter into South Texas early next week, making for some hazy skies out on the horizon. Stay tuned!

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: SW 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.