Bryan man arrested on DWI charge following crash on Boonville Road

Eric Webber told police he was "driving too fast" and admitted the wreck was his fault.
Eric Webber told police he was “driving too fast” and admitted the wreck was his fault.
(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash Saturday evening in Bryan landed one man in jail on a driving while intoxicated charge.

It’s his second DWI arrest since 2015, according to online jail records.

According to an arrest report from Bryan police, the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Boonville Road and Austin’s Colony Parkway. When officers arrived, medics pointed officers to a man who was “stumbling around.” He told police he was the only person in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that had “extensive front end damage,” according to the report.

Police said Eric Webber, 36, had bloodshot, glossy eyes, and a slow, slurred speech. Webber told police he was “driving too fast” and admitted the wreck was his fault.

Webber told police he had only one beer prior to the crash.

No other details about the crash were provided in the arrest report.

