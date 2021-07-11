Advertisement

Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in Bryan

It happened early Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Leonard Road.
A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated...
A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated charge after rolling a vehicle in the 2700 block of Leonard Road.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated charge after rolling a vehicle in the 2700 block of Leonard Road.

According to an arrest report, the GMC Sierra struck a tree and fence but no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The driver, Christian Arellano, told police he was headed home when the crash happened but he wasn’t able to explain how or why he left the roadway. The report says the driver admitted to consuming multiple beers but didn’t say how many.

At last check, the driver was still in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

