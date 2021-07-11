Advertisement

Hispanic Forum of BCS hosts 23rd annual Gala

More than $120,000 in scholarships were awarded.
More than 40 high school students were recognized with scholarships.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Center was full of guests and honored students Saturday night for an annual scholarship event.

Music and celebration filled the air at the Hispanic Forum of Bryan College Station’s 23rd annual scholarship gala.

More than 700 people were in attendance. News 3′s Karla Castillo and Rusty Surette were the emcees.

More than $120,000 in scholarship money was given out to 40 students.

Last year’s in-person event was cancelled due to COVID.

“Regardless of what happens in the world, in our community with the pandemic and everything, life continues for the students that graduated. They had a different year,” said Jaime Cavazos, The Hispanic Forum of Bryan College Station President. “They had to get used to some different things right? But regardless they are going to college next. So for us to be able to be here to be able to give out awards and even last year we didn’t have an event and we still gave out over $60,000 in scholarships,” he said.

Those students receiving scholarships include Bryan and College Station ISD graduates as well as St. Joseph Catholic School.

The forum’s website can be found here.

BTU
Bryan Texas Utilities named in lawsuit regarding grid failures from February winter storm

