North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a somewhat quieter day on PinPoint Radar Saturday, eyes turn to North Texas Sunday evening as a cold front moves into the Lone Star State, bringing rain and thunderstorm activity along with it.

The majority of the second half of the weekend looks to be spent much like Saturday, with only a few spotty showers roaming the Brazos Valley through the afternoon and temperatures in the low 90s. As the front sags southward throughout the day, a line of thunderstorms looks to move through North Texas and approach the Brazos Valley by Sunday evening into the early morning hours of Monday.

Storms capable of segments of damaging wind possible Sunday afternoon - evening just north of the Brazos Valley (noted in yellow).



For the Brazos Valley, we'll have to monitor how well they hold together into wee hours of Monday. Below: forecast radar snapshot 12-2am (July 12) pic.twitter.com/lqAXA0PjGH — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 10, 2021

Depending on how well the activity can hold together as it tracks south, or if any activity can develop ahead of the approaching system, these rain and thunderstorms may reach for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley through the overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern third of the Brazos Valley in a low-end 1/5 risk for an isolated strong/severe storm to survive the journey south, with the main threats consisting of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and/or hail.

An isolated strong/severe storm can't completely be ruled out, especially for the northern third of the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Not everyone will tap into the rain activity and certainly not a strong/severe storm since the front is expected to stall just north, but generally the farther north you travel, the better the chances are at finding some stormy weather to kick off the upcoming work week. With plenty of moisture and lingering boundaries in the atmosphere, scattered activity will be possible through the day Monday. High pressure then looks to move in, allowing rain chances to become more isolated through the remainder of the week with a more summer-like pattern in store.

Next week's rain chances (KBTX)

Something else to monitor into the upcoming week -- a plume of Saharan Dust filtering through the state. Hazy skies look to be possible as early as Sunday, and while the dust is currently not expected to cause major issues in regards to air quality, those with sensitive respiratory issues should continue to check back for the latest air quality information.

Hazy skies possible to start off the upcoming week as a plume of Saharan dust filters through the state. pic.twitter.com/pljBiJBKzP — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) July 10, 2021

