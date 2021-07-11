Advertisement

Rob Childress returns to Nebraska Baseball’s staff

Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress shakes hands with Alabama Head Coach Brad Bohannon...
Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress shakes hands with Alabama Head Coach Brad Bohannon after the game at Olsen Field.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress has joined Nebraska’s staff as its director of player development.

This hire was first reported by Kendall Rogers from D1Baseball.com. Childress was previously with the Huskers from 1998-2005 as a pitching coach and associate head coach. He will reunite with current Huskers’ head coach Will Bolt, who was an assistant at A&M for five years under Childress. Bolt recently had his contract with Nebraska extended through 2026.

Childress coached the Aggies from 2006-2021 before his contract was not renewed by A&M after this past season. In 16 seasons as the Aggies’ head coach, Childress led Texas A&M to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including a school-record 13 consecutive appearances from 2007-2019. His teams won six NCAA Regional titles, two conference regular-season crowns, four league tournament titles and made College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. His record as head coach of the Aggies was 622-336-3.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Mourning
Car found in search for missing Calvert boy believed to be in ‘serious danger’
An estimated five foot long alligator was seen in southern Brazos County Friday morning.
Navasota tow truck driver spots alligator off Highway 6 in Brazos County
BTU
Bryan Texas Utilities named in lawsuit regarding grid failures from February winter storm
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night

Latest News

Nigeria's Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (22) looks to pass against the United States during an exhibition...
Shocker: US falls to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener
Texas Sports Writers Association Name All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season
Texas Sports Writers Association Name All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season
Texas Sports Writers Association Name All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Fans being barred from more venues