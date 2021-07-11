Rob Childress returns to Nebraska Baseball’s staff

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress has joined Nebraska’s staff as its director of player development.

This hire was first reported by Kendall Rogers from D1Baseball.com. Childress was previously with the Huskers from 1998-2005 as a pitching coach and associate head coach. He will reunite with current Huskers’ head coach Will Bolt, who was an assistant at A&M for five years under Childress. Bolt recently had his contract with Nebraska extended through 2026.

SCOOP: @Husker_Baseball has made a huge hire, adding former @AggieBaseball head coach Rob Childress as its Director of Player Development. Childress is such a cool and terrific addition for Will Bolt and the #Huskers. #GBR #B1G — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 11, 2021

Childress coached the Aggies from 2006-2021 before his contract was not renewed by A&M after this past season. In 16 seasons as the Aggies’ head coach, Childress led Texas A&M to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including a school-record 13 consecutive appearances from 2007-2019. His teams won six NCAA Regional titles, two conference regular-season crowns, four league tournament titles and made College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. His record as head coach of the Aggies was 622-336-3.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.