Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser selected with 5th pick in the MLB Draft

DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser was picked 5th overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft Sunday evening.

Cowser became the highest MLB draft pick in Bearkats’ history and just the 2nd Sam Houston player selected in the first round after Glenn Wilson was taken 18th overall in 1980. In his 3 seasons at Sam Houston, Cowser hit .354 with 30 doubles, 24 home runs, and 112 RBI. He was the Southland Conference Player of the Year.

The MLB Draft continues Monday with rounds 2-10. Rounds 11-20 of the Draft will wrap up on Tuesday, the day of the MLB All-Star Game.

