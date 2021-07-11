Advertisement

Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser selected with 5th pick in the MLB Draft

Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser Tabbed Southland Baseball Player of the Year
Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser Tabbed Southland Baseball Player of the Year
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser was picked 5th overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft Sunday evening.

Cowser became the highest MLB draft pick in Bearkats’ history and just the 2nd Sam Houston player selected in the first round after Glenn Wilson was taken 18th overall in 1980. In his 3 seasons at Sam Houston, Cowser hit .354 with 30 doubles, 24 home runs, and 112 RBI. He was the Southland Conference Player of the Year.

The MLB Draft continues Monday with rounds 2-10. Rounds 11-20 of the Draft will wrap up on Tuesday, the day of the MLB All-Star Game.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Mourning
Car found in search for missing Calvert boy believed to be in ‘serious danger’
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
An estimated five foot long alligator was seen in southern Brazos County Friday morning.
Navasota tow truck driver spots alligator off Highway 6 in Brazos County
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night
BTU
Bryan Texas Utilities named in lawsuit regarding grid failures from February winter storm

Latest News

Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress shakes hands with Alabama Head Coach Brad Bohannon...
Rob Childress returns to Nebraska Baseball’s staff
Nigeria's Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (22) looks to pass against the United States during an exhibition...
Shocker: US falls to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener
Texas Sports Writers Association Name All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season
Texas Sports Writers Association Name All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season
Texas Sports Writers Association Name All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season