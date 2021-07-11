Advertisement

Shocker: US falls to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener

Nigeria's Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (22) looks to pass against the United States during an exhibition...
Nigeria's Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (22) looks to pass against the United States during an exhibition basketball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS(AP) - This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer. Nigeria probably didn’t expect it, either. If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone - after Nigeria shocked the U.S. on Saturday night.

Nigeria beat the U.S. 90-87, pulling off an international shocker with a roster primarily filled of little-known NBA players that found a way to defeat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.

