Traffic alert: Expect delays and detours on these two Brazos County highways beginning Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT is warning drivers that there will be delays and detours on two busy Brazos County highways beginning Monday.

OSR IN EAST BRAZOS COUNTY: A portion of OSR between Wheelock and Normangee will be closed this week.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will close OSR at the Parker Branch culvert which is located between FM 46 and FM 1940. This closure will allow the contractor to replace the existing culvert at Parker Branch. A signed detour will be in place to direct traffic to use FM 46 to FM 2446 to FM 1940. This section of OSR will reopen to traffic on July 16, 2021, at 12:00 PM.

This work is part of a $57 million project on OSR in Brazos County includes the reconstruction of 25 miles of roadway and replacement of 7 bridges. This project is contracted to Big Creek Construction, LTD out of Hewitt, Texas, and is expected to be complete by August 2022.

TxDOT encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time through this area or to seek alternate routes. TxDOT and their contractor thank everyone for their patience during this work.

FM 2818 AT FM 60 IN COLLEGE STATION: Lane closures will take place on FM 2818/Harvey Mitchell near FM 60.

Beginning Monday, July 12, 2021, at 7:30 pm, TxDOT’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, will place barriers and restripe FM 2818 near the FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) intersection. This work will reconfigure traffic on FM 2818 to one lane in each direction between the FM 60 entrance and exit ramps.

This reconfiguration will allow the construction of the northbound side of FM 2818 and will last until the Spring of 2022 when the lanes will be moved to the other side as the southbound lanes are constructed with those being complete fall/winter 2022.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million. The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.