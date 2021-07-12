Advertisement

Aggie pitchers Saenz, Miller go back to back in the MLB Draft

Aggie pitcher Bryce Miller on the mound during a 5-0 win over New Mexico State where he threw...
Aggie pitcher Bryce Miller on the mound during a 5-0 win over New Mexico State where he threw 15 strikeouts.(SEC Network)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Texas A&M pitchers Dustin Saenz and Bryce Miller were drafted 112th and 113th respectively in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon. Saenz was drafted by the Washington Nationals and Bryce Miller was drafted by the Seattle Mariners.

Saenz has pitched in 47 games as an Aggie, including 23 starts. He owns a 10-7 career record and one save with a 4.13 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 150.1 innings of work. In the left-handed pitcher’s senior campaign, Sanez finished the year ranked first on the team in starts (14), wins (6), innings pitched (84.1), strikeouts (104), and third in WHIP (1.26).

Miller is a right-handed pitcher that has pitched in 54 games for the Maroon and White, including 10 starts. He posted an 8-6 career record with a 4.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 110.2 innings of work. Miller finished his senior campaign ranked third on the team in wins (3), innings pitched (56.2), and strikeouts (70).

Both Saenz and Miller were the first Aggies off the board in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT says the work is part of projects aimed at improving both highways.
Traffic alert: Expect delays and detours on these two Brazos County highways beginning Monday
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated...
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in Bryan
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night

Latest News

Lamara Distin and Charokee Young claimed North American, Central American and Caribbean...
Distin, Young Claim NACAC U23 Titles
Rob Childress returns to Nebraska Baseball’s staff
Rob Childress returns to Nebraska Baseball’s staff
Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser selected with 5th pick in the MLB Draft
Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser selected with 5th pick in the MLB Draft
Bombers wrap up series in Amarillo with a strong defensive outing