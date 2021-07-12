Advertisement

Authorities identify man who drowned while swimming in area lake

A body was found Monday morning in the search for the missing swimmer.
By Justin Jackson and Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have identified a man who drowned while swimming Saturday in Stillhouse Hollow Lake whose body was recovered Monday morning as Gregory Ellis, 21.

Ellis was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Bell County sheriff’s Lt. Robert Reinhard said in a press release.

His body was found Monday morning in the same area of the lake at Dana Peak Park where witnesses said he went under on Saturday.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a possible drowning at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Reports were that the male had swam into the water to try and retrieve a floatation device that had gotten away, began to struggle and went under water and did not resurface,” Reinhard said.

The game warden said rain over the past several days and tall grass in the water made the recovery effort very difficult.

“One of the challenges we faced in this recovery was the hydrilla. Which is a tall grass, 6 sometimes ten twelve feet tall,” said Bell County Game Warden Brandt Bernstein, “Our divers could not dive through that thick mat.”

As the weather improves, officials are stressing the importance of water safety.

“It’s a busy time for game wardens across the state we’re stressing water safety across the board,” said Bernstein.

“If at anytime someone’s boat or raft floats away from them, walk the shore or ask a boater to get it for you. We can rebuy that but we can’t rebuy a life.”

Personnel from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team joined the search which continued through the weekend and into Monday morning.

The drowning remains under investigation.

