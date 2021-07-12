Advertisement

Bombers wrap up series in Amarillo with a strong defensive outing

(KBTX)
By BV Bombers / Clutch Entertainment
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (July 11, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Bombers wrapped up a three game series on the road in Amarillo as they took on the Sod Squad on Sunday night. After an intense back and forth game on Saturday, the Bombers looked to avenge their one-run loss and finish the series with a win.

The Bombers were able to get their offense rolling early, which has been something that head coach James Dillard has been emphasizing the importance of. Left fielder Dylan Rock scorched a double into center field, scoring Grayson Tatrow, giving the Bombers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

After Amarillo tied the game up in the second, Dylan Rock sparked another rally as he led the third inning off with a triple. On the next at bat, Shelby Becker was able to drive Rock in with an RBI single as the Bombers took a 2-1 lead.

The Bombers also flashed some leather on defense as they were able to throw Amarillo base runners out on multiple occasions. Shortstop Casey Sunseri ended the fourth inning by throwing the runner out at home on a close play at the plate, keeping the game tied. In the very next inning, Right fielder Trevor Davis showed off his arm strength, fielding the ball off one hop and throwing the runner out at home, ending an Amarillo rally.

The pitching staff of the Bombers had another quality outing as the bullpen only allowed five hits and struck out five batters. Simon Miller started the game for the Bombers, going two innings, allowing no hits and only one run.

The strong defensive outing from the Bombers wasn’t enough in the end as a late game rally by Amarillo gave them the lead for good as they walked away with a 4-2 win. Despite the loss, the Bombers remain third in the TCL standings and have won six of their last ten games.

The navy and gold will then return to Edible Field at 7:05 PM on Wednesday, July 14 for a two-game homestand against the Victoria Generals featuring both Margaritaville Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday.

For tickets and updates on the Bombers 2021 season, fans are encouraged to call (979) 779-PLAY or visit https://bvbombers.com/ To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow the team on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter: @bv_bombers and Instagram: @bvbombers.

