Bryan family donates CuddleCot to St. Joseph Health Hospital in memory of son

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A year ago on Monday, the Todd family suffered an incredible loss.

Lauren and Jeramie’s son, Anderson Chase Todd, was stillborn. The moments after the birth, his parents along with other family members were allowed to hold Anderson and spend time with him before laying him to rest.

Although the time was precious, the Todd family wished it would have been longer, an opportunity they wanted to give other parents in their situation.

Monday, the Todds donated a CuddleCot to St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital. The CuddleCot is a cooling device in a portable bassinet that gives grieving families more times to spend with the baby keeping their skin and overall appearance intact.

Lauren was able to raise the funds through handmade crafts she sells on her Etsy page ‘ThePicketFences’.

To honor Anderson during his birthday month the family is asking to spread kindness and sharing it online with the hashtag #ActsForAnderson. To learn more about their story click here.

