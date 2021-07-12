Caldwell couple aboard stuck river cruise ship says “lack of information” the biggest problem

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s no feeling like making it home after a trip gone awry.

It’s one Caldwell residents Sal and Alice Zaccagnino experienced Sunday afternoon after they were stranded along with 118 other passengers and 49 crew members aboard a riverboat cruise on a Kentucky lake for over two days last week.

The ship, the American Jazz, was on an eight-day journey across three rivers from Memphis to Nashville called the Music Cities Cruise.

“Wednesday at noon, there was a terrible thud, and we hit the sandbar,” Alice said.

“And then we looked over the side and could see that the buoy channels were over to the left,” Sal said. “The boat was pointed, evidently, maybe they were making a beeline to the bridge, even though that wasn’t the way to go over from where we were. There was a channel along the left-hand side of the river that was marking how you’re supposed to go under the bridge.”

The Zaccagninos say they were never fearful about their situation at any point. Despite being confined to their rooms for a considerable portion of the ordeal, they say they had plenty of food and water and were receiving aid from the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We were just suffering from a lack of information and updates,” Sal said. “They kept saying the tugboats were coming. They did come after a while. They sent down a diver who went to scope it out. We had no report of what the diver ever found, what he ever said to the captain, and the captain didn’t tell us what the result of the diver going down was.”

The tugboats tried to pry the ship free on multiple occasions. Rescuers also tried to flood the sandbar and float the ship out of where it was stuck. After none of these strategies were successful, the Zaccagninos say they were ferried from the ship on pontoon boats early Friday evening. They did continue regularly scheduled shore activities in Nashville to end the trip after leaving the ship.

The incident also caused some very brief concern for the Zaccagnino’s family. Their son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Lia, also live in Caldwell, and they had some issues getting in touch with Sal and Alice to find out what was going on. Being stuck in an area with bad reception made text message the only mode of communication that was possible.

Lia says it was a relief to find out almost immediately her in-laws were safe, but it was frustrating not being able to get too many details out of text messages as opposed to a conversation.

“In this day in age, you never know if something terrible is happening or if it’s a minor inconvenience,” Lia said. “We very much wanted to learn their version of what was going on. We were only able to communicate through text, so that loses a lot when you’re trying to share something that’s got some nuance to it. We didn’t know if they were just carrying on sitting on the sandbar or if they were confined to their rooms, and we were getting different versions. As their situation kept changing, it seemed like it was becoming much more inconvenient each day.”

All things considered, Sal and Alice have a pretty good outlook based on their experience.

“I don’t have any animosities towards the cruise lines,” Alice said. “It was a freak accident. I feel sorry for everyone who felt in peril. I did not feel in peril. I just felt frustrated because no one would tell us anything.”

“There was no panic aboard the ship,” Sal said.

As of Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard was still trying to free the riverboat from where it got stuck on Lake Barkley in Kentucky. All passengers and crew members made it off safely.

