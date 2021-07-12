Advertisement

College Station ISD to host job fair

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Are you looking for a job? College Station ISD is hosting an auxiliary employee job fair next week.

On Monday July 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the A&M Consolidated High School Library, anyone from the community can come to learn about positions open in the school district.

At the job fair, department directors for child nutrition, custodial services and transportation to will be available to answer questions. Attendees will also be able to complete applications and interview for positions the same day.

For more information, contact the CSISD Human Resources office at 979-764-5411.

