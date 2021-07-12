Advertisement

Distin, Young Claim NACAC U23 Titles

Lamara Distin and Charokee Young claimed North American, Central American and Caribbean...
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Texas A&M track & field’s Lamara Distin and Charokee Young claimed North American, Central American and Caribbean Under-23 championships this past weekend at the NACAC 2021 Championships at the National Stadium of Costa Rica.

Representing Jamaica, Distin won the high jump, while Young claimed the 400m title and ran as a member of the 4x400m mixed relay that won gold.

Distin opened the competition clearing 5-7 (1.70m) and 5-8.75 (1.75m) on first attempt jumps, the clearances earned her the gold medal. She continued to clear 5-10.75 (1.80m) on a second attempt jump and 6-0.75 (1.85m) on a first attempt to claim the gold, before bowing out at 6-2.75 (1.90m).

The high flyer has cleared 6-0 (1.82m) on 12 occasions in 2021.

Battling rainy conditions, Young won the 400m title with a time of 52.06. She followed the next day running anchor for the mixed 4x400m team that won at a time of 3:20.71, defeating Bahamas by nearly 21 seconds.

Young is a member of the Jamaican Olympic team, and will compete as a member of the mixed 4x400m.

